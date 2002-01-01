Company Profile
ALTA Energy
ALTA's Solar Design of Building Integrated PhotoVoltaic products enable you to create visually stunning building designs and deliver cost-effective, sustainable solar energy to the tenants. ALTA's Solar Design modules are not add-ons, but are in integral part of the building's skin. They are used just like the standard building materials they replace. But, they have the added value of generating electricity from the sun - nature's most abundant resource.
Contact Information
- Address
- # 823, 11th Main, 2nd Cross, HAL 2nd Stage, Bangalore, Karnataka 560 008 101
- Phone
- +91 80 42048758
- manaf@altaenergy.in
- Website
- http://www.altaenergy.in