Company Profile

ALTA Energy

ALTA Energy logo
ALTA's Solar Design of Building Integrated PhotoVoltaic products enable you to create visually stunning building designs and deliver cost-effective, sustainable solar energy to the tenants. ALTA's Solar Design modules are not add-ons, but are in integral part of the building's skin. They are used just like the standard building materials they replace. But, they have the added value of generating electricity from the sun - nature's most abundant resource.

Contact Information

Address
# 823, 11th Main, 2nd Cross, HAL 2nd Stage, Bangalore, Karnataka 560 008 101
Phone
+91 80 42048758

Social Media