Altaaqa Global has been selected by Caterpillar Inc. to deliver multi-megawatt temporary power solutions worldwide. We own, mobilizes, installs, & operates efficient temporary independent power plants (IPP's) at customer sites. Offering power rental equipment that will operate with different types of fuel such as diesel, natural gas, or dual-fuel, Altaaqa Global is positioned to rapidly deploy & provide temporary power plant solutions, delivering electricity whenever & wherever it may be needed.