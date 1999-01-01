altE Store

Founded in 1999, altE, Inc has catered to solar power enthusiasts on every continent of the globe. A 2006 Inc. 500-awarded company, altE continues to fulfill its motto, "Making Renewable Do-able," by offering cost competitive, high-quality renewable energy related products to a broad spectrum of the public. For more information visit their website at www.altEstore.com or contact Toll Free (877) 878-4060.