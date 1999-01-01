Company Profile

Alternate Energy, Inc.

Alternate Energy, Inc. logo
We are one of Hawaii's oldest residential and commercial solar energy companies, locally owned and operated from day one. We've been a HECO Approved Contractor (Hawaii Energy Efficiency Program) since 1999. And as always, we will continue to focus on what we do best: design and installation of photovoltaic systems, solar water heating systems and solar attic fans in Hawaii.

Contact Information

Address
803 Ahua Street, Honolulu, HI 96819 227
Phone
(808) 842 5853

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