Alternative Energy Advisors offers consulting engineering services to the alternative energy industry. The Company has a broad background in alternative energy projects including: Wind, Solar and Geothermal Energy, Biofuels, Biogas-to-Energy and Biomass-to-Energy. The company offers a full spectrum of professional services.



Company partners are Thomas Williams, Arlen Van Draanen, Eric Wilson, Sheila Anderson and Richard Martinez. Company founders are Thomas Williams and Arlen Van Draanen.