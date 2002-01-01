Founded in 2008, Alternative Energy, Inc. specializes in the distribution of "Made in America" solar and wind-powered generators, lighting, and refrigeration systems, as well as in project development and public relations in support of large scale solar energy. We are proud partners in the Environmental Protection Agency - WaterSense and Department of Energy - ENERGY STAR programs. Call us today at 484-593-4262 or visit our website at www.altern-energy.com for more information!