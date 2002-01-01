Company Profile

Alternative Lighting and Power, Inc.

Alternative Lighting and Power, Inc. logo
AL&P partners with manufacturers from around the world to bring top rated renewable energy solutions to the marketplace. We offer:
Commercial and Residential Solar Power Systems,
Commercial and Residential Solar Energy Distribution Systems,
Battery Storage Systems to include AGM and Lithium-Ion Battery Systems,
Microgrid Systems,
LED Indoor and Outdoor Lighting Solutions, and
Portable Solar Powered Generators.

Contact Information

Address
8507 Vistadale Dr., Humble, TX 77338 227
Phone
832-356-4660

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