Company Profile
Alternative Power Systems, Inc.
Alternative Power Systems Inc. A Renewable Energy Company. APS is the only NABCEP Certified Solar Licensed Contractor in Southern Utah. Providing Excellence in Renewablable Energy. We sell and install Solar, Wind, Hot Water and back up Generators for Stand Alone and Utility Interactive systems.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1038 West Industrial Road, Cedar City, UT 84720 227
- Phone
- 435-586-9181
- stewart@cedarcity.net
- Website
- http://www.apscedar.com