AMARAPPAN Inc

TRANSPORT DESIGN ENGIEERING

Technology . ANDY ENGINE, ANDY BEARING, JET

Double Speed for Automotive, 6 x ton-kmpl

Triple Speed for Rail, Ship, Missile. 9 x ton-kmpl

1/3 Fuel, 33 % CO2e, 66 % CER, for same Ton-HP

ALL TRANSPOPRT VEHICLES / VESSELS

Automotive, Rail, Ship, Power Plant, Missile

Automotive

60 kmpl CAR, 30 kmpl TRUCK, for 10, 5 KMPL

Rail

600 kmph RAIL, 1350 TON-KMPL for 150 TON-KMPL

Ship

330, 660 knots SHIP, FERRY, VLCC,CONTAINER

50,000 GRT/330 knt=1.5 MnT/11knt