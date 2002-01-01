Company Profile
AMARAPPAN Inc
TRANSPORT DESIGN ENGIEERING
Technology . ANDY ENGINE, ANDY BEARING, JET
Double Speed for Automotive, 6 x ton-kmpl
Triple Speed for Rail, Ship, Missile. 9 x ton-kmpl
1/3 Fuel, 33 % CO2e, 66 % CER, for same Ton-HP
ALL TRANSPOPRT VEHICLES / VESSELS
Automotive, Rail, Ship, Power Plant, Missile
Automotive
60 kmpl CAR, 30 kmpl TRUCK, for 10, 5 KMPL
Rail
600 kmph RAIL, 1350 TON-KMPL for 150 TON-KMPL
Ship
330, 660 knots SHIP, FERRY, VLCC,CONTAINER
50,000 GRT/330 knt=1.5 MnT/11knt
Technology . ANDY ENGINE, ANDY BEARING, JET
Double Speed for Automotive, 6 x ton-kmpl
Triple Speed for Rail, Ship, Missile. 9 x ton-kmpl
1/3 Fuel, 33 % CO2e, 66 % CER, for same Ton-HP
ALL TRANSPOPRT VEHICLES / VESSELS
Automotive, Rail, Ship, Power Plant, Missile
Automotive
60 kmpl CAR, 30 kmpl TRUCK, for 10, 5 KMPL
Rail
600 kmph RAIL, 1350 TON-KMPL for 150 TON-KMPL
Ship
330, 660 knots SHIP, FERRY, VLCC,CONTAINER
50,000 GRT/330 knt=1.5 MnT/11knt
Contact Information
- Address
- 10 ALAYAMMAN 2 st, MADIPAKAM, CHENNAI, TN 600091 101
- Phone
- 919840463337
- NIRAIMA1@GMAIL.COM
- Website
- http://www.toostep.com/uma