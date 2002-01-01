Company Profile
Amberroot Systems Pvt. Ltd.
We make Solar viable on rooftops. Amber represents energy, Root is for fundamental & we at Amberroot are making the fundamental source of energy, Solar energy, viable on your rooftop through our products. helping thousands of individuals are making the choice to go Solar, creating a silent revolution in distributed generation of power.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1316/E, Ist Floor, 9th Cross Road, JP Nagar II Phase, Bangalore, Karnataka 560078 101
- Phone
- 08026588022
- info@amberroot.com
- Website
- http://www.amberroot.com