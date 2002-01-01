Company Profile
AmbiPrime - Environmental Management and Consultan
Our Services: environmental impact assessments, environmental, industrial and waste management operations licensing, training and education, implementation of environmental management systems, energy efficiency, energy audits, renewable energy and waste management plans.
Contact Information
- Address
- Rua Miguel Angelo Lupi n.º 32, Oeiras, Lisboa 2740-178 174
- Phone
- 351214239690
- geral@ambiprime.com
- Website
- http://www.ambiprime.com