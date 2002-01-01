Company Profile

AmbiPrime - Environmental Management and Consultan

AmbiPrime - Environmental Management and Consultan logo
Our Services: environmental impact assessments, environmental, industrial and waste management operations licensing, training and education, implementation of environmental management systems, energy efficiency, energy audits, renewable energy and waste management plans.

Contact Information

Address
Rua Miguel Angelo Lupi n.º 32, Oeiras, Lisboa 2740-178 174
Phone
351214239690

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