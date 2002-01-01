Company Profile
American Biogas Council
The American Biogas Council represents 160 companies dedicated to maximizing the production and use of biogas from organic waste. Members include anaerobic digester developers/builders, engine and turbine manufacturers, farmers, wastewater utilities, landfill operators, engineering and law firms, financiers, non profits, universities and the entire biogas supply chain.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1211 Connecticut Avenue NW, Suite 600, Washington, DC 20036 227
- Phone
- 202-640-6595