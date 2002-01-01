Company Profile

American Biogas Council

American Biogas Council logo
The American Biogas Council represents 160 companies dedicated to maximizing the production and use of biogas from organic waste. Members include anaerobic digester developers/builders, engine and turbine manufacturers, farmers, wastewater utilities, landfill operators, engineering and law firms, financiers, non profits, universities and the entire biogas supply chain.

Contact Information

Address
1211 Connecticut Avenue NW, Suite 600, Washington, DC 20036 227
Phone
202-640-6595

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