Company Profile
American Resource & Energy
American Resource & Energy offers wind turbine monopoles, raising devices, micro turbine applications and portable foundation systems for turbines up to 100kW. We understand that in order for small wind to reach its full potential, new towers, foundations and delivery methods need to be created. By developing our own reliable and low-cost systems for installation, tower raising and logistics, ARE hopes to contribute to the development and growth of renewable energy.
Contact Information
- Address
- 413 Wacouta Street, Suite 440, Saint paul, Minnesota 55101 227
- Phone
- 651-330-1263
- info@arewindtowers.com
- Website
- http://www.arewindtowers.com