American Sentry Solar was launched as a division of American Design and Build in September of 2009, and has since installed solar energy panels on thousands of homes in Maryland. American Design and Build has over 20 years of experience, and specializes in all aspects of exterior remodeling, including roofing, siding, windows and doors. Our team of solar experts were paired with the top roofing specialists in the business to offer homeowners a solar solution with the highest quality.