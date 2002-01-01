Amigo Energy offers affordable Texas electricity rates for any home or business. Amigo Energy is an electricity retailer that operates as one of 71 independent power marketers participating in deregulation of the Texas electricity market. Amigo Energy provides plans with no deposit and free nights. Amigo Energy is an electric utility seller in Texas. Amigo Energy is a subsidiary of Just Energy Group Inc., a publicly traded company (TSX:JE) with 1.8 million active customers across North America.