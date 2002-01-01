Ampyx Power is an Airborne Wind Energy company based in the Netherlands. Ampyx Power is a developing the PowerPlane, a machine that can extract power from the wind at significantly lower cost than wind turbines.

The PowerPlane consists of a winch on the ground and an aircraft flying at about 400 meters altitude. The aircraft extracts the cable from the winch under high tension. The rotation of the drum of the winch drives a generator on the ground.