Company Profile
AMSC
We provide conceptual and detailed designs for complete wind turbines and advanced drivetrain systems. In addition, we provide a broad range of volume manufacturing support services, including supply chain development, localization and employee training. Our offerings also include advanced wind turbine electrical control systems that ensure highly reliable and efficient power flow.
Contact Information
- Address
- 64 Jackson Road, Devens, MA 01434-4020 227
- Phone
- 978-842-3000
- chart@amsc.com
- Website
- http://www.amsc.com