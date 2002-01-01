Anaergia Inc.

Anaergia, headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a global pioneer in the generation of renewable energy through anaerobic digestion of organic waste streams such as municipal solid waste, source separated organics, wastewater treatment plant sludge, food waste, industrial waste streams, manure and energy crops. Operating out of 14 offices globally, Anaergia has been trusted in over 1,600 anaerobic digestion and energy generation projects worldwide in the past 20 years.