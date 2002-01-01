Company Profile
Analytics Pika Oy
Analytics Pika Oy is an Expert Data Science company located in Finland that specializes in climate, environmental and satellite data. We provide weather and sea-state context for IoT data aiding plant optimization and predictive maintenance. We help our customers to identify and realize the potential of data assets with fast and high return on investment.
Contact Information
- Address
- Koivuhaantie 22, Vaasa, Ostrobothnia 65280 75
- Phone
- -
- Website
- https://www.analytics-pika.fi/