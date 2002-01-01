Anchor Roofing's design and engineering team regularly provides assistance to, General Contractors, Property Management Companies, Architects, Investment Groups, and building owners with a wide variety of options and associated cost / benefit analysis to help determine the best fit for your project, be it retrofit or new construction. We are Certified Applicators for most all Commercial Roofing Lines, and Anchor Roofing, Inc., has been serving the Greater Houston area since the 90′s.