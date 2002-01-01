Company Profile

Andersen Inc.

Andersen Inc. logo
Andersen is a leading software development company with a strong focus on technology-intensive industries. Since its founding in 2007, the company has opened 13+ development centers in the USA and Western Europe. For over 15 years we have been helping enterprises around the world to transform business by creating effective digital solutions with the use of innovative technologies.

Contact Information

Address
757 Third Avenue, New York, New York 10017 227
Phone
+18009677762

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