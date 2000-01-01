Anderson Power Products is a leader in developing high quality, low cost, power interconnect solutions for several industries. Headquartered in Sterling, MA, Anderson Power Product's facility is ISO 9001:2008 certified and uses automated manufacturing to offer uncompromising quality. APP connectors are available through an authorized distributor network or direct from the factory. For further information, call 978-422-3600 or visit their web site at www.andersonpower.com