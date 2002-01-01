Company Profile

Andrews Fabrication

Andrews Fabrication logo
Andrews Fabrication is a UL 508A Certified fabricator of commercial electrical service entrances, custom NEMA enclosures, UL Listed enclosures and custom fabrication services.

We are a leading supplier of bussed weatherheads, bussed gutters and busducts, we also make an assortment of other electrical service enclosures in a wide variety of sizes and configurations.

Call us at 281-372-0440 or visit http://andrewsfabrication.com

Contact Information

Address
1528 Mooney Rd., Houston, Texas 77093 227
Phone
281-372-0440

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