Andrews Fabrication is a UL 508A Certified fabricator of commercial electrical service entrances, custom NEMA enclosures, UL Listed enclosures and custom fabrication services.



We are a leading supplier of bussed weatherheads, bussed gutters and busducts, we also make an assortment of other electrical service enclosures in a wide variety of sizes and configurations.



Call us at 281-372-0440 or visit http://andrewsfabrication.com