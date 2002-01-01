Company Profile
Andrews Fabrication
Andrews Fabrication is a UL 508A Certified fabricator of commercial electrical service entrances, custom NEMA enclosures, UL Listed enclosures and custom fabrication services.
We are a leading supplier of bussed weatherheads, bussed gutters and busducts, we also make an assortment of other electrical service enclosures in a wide variety of sizes and configurations.
Call us at 281-372-0440 or visit http://andrewsfabrication.com
We are a leading supplier of bussed weatherheads, bussed gutters and busducts, we also make an assortment of other electrical service enclosures in a wide variety of sizes and configurations.
Call us at 281-372-0440 or visit http://andrewsfabrication.com
Contact Information
- Address
- 1528 Mooney Rd., Houston, Texas 77093 227
- Phone
- 281-372-0440
- marketing@andrewsfab.com
- Website
- http://andrewsfabrication.com