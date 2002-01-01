Company Profile

Anew Solar

Anew Solar logo
Anew Solar's objective is to provide affordable and innovate electrical and renewable resource services. We honor ourselves on providing honest and excellent solar services. We produce a various series of top quality Solar Power services and installations to Perth and surrounding areas.

I have combined my electrical (FirstGen Solutions) and solar (Anew Solar) credentials to form a joined electrical and solar service that will unlock financial savings for you.

Contact Information

Address
level 3/1060 Hay St, West Perth, WA 6005 14
Phone
(08) 7078 7620

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