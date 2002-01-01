Anhui Hummer Dynamo Co., Ltd, a famous high and new tech enterprise flourishing in wind power industry, is specialized in researching, manufacturing and providing medium and small sized wind turbines. Our manufacturing base, which covers an area of 23000 m2, is located in the economic development zone of Lujiang county, next to the city of Hefei, Anhui province, China, with a registered capital of 11 millions yuan. There are about 200 workers among whom 40 researchers and technicians.