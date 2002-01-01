Company Profile
Anil Metal Design
By means of a wide-ranging industrialized services in countries like Australia, South Africa, UK, and U.S.A.; a distribution and stocking company in Germany, and an elite distributors in Spain and France, along with several other nations and continents, we as Anil Metal Corporation is quite capable enough in delivering an widespread range of dynamic and exciting finishes on a range of metals to across the world.
Contact Information
- Address
- Shop No 5 , 2nd Panjrapole lane , C.p.tank Road , Mumbai - 400004 ., Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004 101
- Phone
- 02266595076
- Website
- http://www.anilmetaldesigns.com