Animated Manufacturing Co. has more than 60 years of experience in long-run, permanent tooling production; short-run parts are handled on a more limited basis. The firm is your complete source for quality metal stampings in a range of materials from different types of steel and stainless to brass and copper. We offer Four Slide Tooling Design, Precision Metal Forming, Precision Metal Stamping, Progressive Die And Stamping, and more.



Visit: http://www.animatedmfgco.com/