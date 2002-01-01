ANTARIS SOLAR (www.antaris-solar.com) is a leading provider of cutting edge solar technology for installers and electrical supply outlets, offering the full range of PV products, such as its own photovoltaic panels series, inverters, racking systems, and balance of system components. The company also operates Europe's largest Webshop for photovoltaic products (www.fotovoltaikshop.net). With headquarters located in Germany, Antaris Solar is also represented in the U.S. and many other countries.