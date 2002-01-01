antiquecut Diamonds is India's leading lab grown diamond jewellery brand that offers a wide range of exquisite diamond jewellery pieces. Our lab-grown diamonds are ethically sourced and crafted to perfection, making them a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to mined diamonds. Our collection includes rings, earrings, pendants, and bracelets that are perfect for any occasion. With a focus on quality and craftsmanship, we ensure that each piece of jewellery is made to perfection and meets the