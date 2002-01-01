Company Profile
Antrika
Welcome to Antrika, a leading innovator in customer feedback management solutions. At Antrika, we understand the vital role that customer feedback plays in shaping businesses and driving continuous improvement. Our passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences led us to develop cutting-edge software that empowers organizations to listen, analyze, and act on customer feedback with precision and efficiency.
Contact Information
- Address
- D Block, Sector 59, Noida, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301 101
- Phone
- 7428899921
- antrika.gm@gmail.com
- Website
- https://antrika.io/