Company Profile
Anyang General International Co., Ltd.
Our company's main business is to provide the EPC general contracting engineering and professional equipment for industries, such as the crushing plant, the cement production line with a daily output of more than 2500 tons and the fly ash processing plant. Thereinto, the cement equipment is our leading product. We supply different kinds of single machines needed in the cement plant, including the crushing mill, grinding mill, feeding equipment, cement rotary kiln, dryer, cooler,
Contact Information
- Address
- F2, Building 2, Huaqiang New Times, Xian'ge Avenue, Hi-Tech Industry Development Zone, Anyang, Henan 455000 45
- Phone
- 3725965148