Anyang Machinery Co., Ltd.

Anyang GEMCO Energy Machinery Co., Ltd (GEMCO) is doing business primarily in manufacturing and selling mobile pellet plant, biomass briquette machine, pellet stove, small pellet mill and large wood pellet line turnkey project with CE certification. Our company has won ISO9000 recognition. GEMCO pellet making equipment are capable of making biofuel pellets from woody biomass (wood chips, wood shavings, sawdust), straw, grass and other various biomass materials, even plastic. We also provide the FREE material test for any kind of your raw material in case that you are not sure about the pelletizing result.