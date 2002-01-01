Company Profile
Apex Midwest
Apex Midwest installs energy efficient, high performance liquid applied roofing systems through out the Midwest.
Our products can be installed over almost any substrate and can extend the life of an existing roof for decades. We also eliminate the need for costly tear-offs and business interruption since we are installing directly over the existing roof system.
Our products can be installed over almost any substrate and can extend the life of an existing roof for decades. We also eliminate the need for costly tear-offs and business interruption since we are installing directly over the existing roof system.
Contact Information
- Address
- 742 Goddard Ave., Chestefield, MO 63005 227
- Phone
- 636-536-4300
- info@apexmidwestinc.com
- Website
- http://www.apexmidwestinc.com