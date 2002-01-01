Company Profile

APEX Thermal Services

APEX Thermal Services logo
APEX Thermal Services provides design and installations of residential and "award winning" commercial solar hot water, pool heating, and radiant heating systems. We specialize in the appropriate control and integration of solar energy and space heating systems. We service the Hudson Valley and Capital Regions of New York and beyond.

Contact Information

Address
27 Blossom Grove Court, Highland, New York 12528 227
Phone
845 430 5825

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