Company Profile
APEX Thermal Services
APEX Thermal Services provides design and installations of residential and "award winning" commercial solar hot water, pool heating, and radiant heating systems. We specialize in the appropriate control and integration of solar energy and space heating systems. We service the Hudson Valley and Capital Regions of New York and beyond.
Contact Information
- Address
- 27 Blossom Grove Court, Highland, New York 12528 227
- Phone
- 845 430 5825
- info@apexthermal.com
- Website
- http://www.apexthermal.com