Company Profile

APOS ENERGY CORPORATION

APOS ENERGY CORPORATION logo
About APOS :
1. World class high quality and high power solar module provider.
2. Applied with world leading Gintech high quality and high efficiency solar cell.
3. Gintech cooperated with high quality wafer suppliers like U.S. MEMC
4. APOS looking for long term system installation partner and module distributor in US market.

Contact Information

Address
8F, NO. 396-2, SEC 1, Nei Hu Rd., Neihu Technology Park, Taipei, Taiwan 114 210
Phone
+886-2-2656-2210

Social Media