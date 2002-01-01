Company Profile
APOS ENERGY CORPORATION
About APOS :
1. World class high quality and high power solar module provider.
2. Applied with world leading Gintech high quality and high efficiency solar cell.
3. Gintech cooperated with high quality wafer suppliers like U.S. MEMC
4. APOS looking for long term system installation partner and module distributor in US market.
1. World class high quality and high power solar module provider.
2. Applied with world leading Gintech high quality and high efficiency solar cell.
3. Gintech cooperated with high quality wafer suppliers like U.S. MEMC
4. APOS looking for long term system installation partner and module distributor in US market.
Contact Information
- Address
- 8F, NO. 396-2, SEC 1, Nei Hu Rd., Neihu Technology Park, Taipei, Taiwan 114 210
- Phone
- +886-2-2656-2210
- service@aposenergy.com
- Website
- http://www.aposenergy.com