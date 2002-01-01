Applied Energy Innovations

Installers of Energy and environmental savings. We are a locally owned small business that installs and promotes affordable, renewable, and only energy efficient mechanical equipment, solar products and services. We are your connection to the world of green energy.



AEI is more than just a business; we are an organization invested in developing the green economy. We envision green jobs, and as a way to conserve resources and maintain the health of the planet. Licensed, Bonded and Insured