Company Profile
Applied Fiber
Applied Fiber is the global leader in high-capacity, high-performance socketed terminations for synthetic fiber tension systems. We serve a range of markets including defense, offshore oil and gas, mining, medical, commercial marine, energy, industrial, and OEM. Our solutions and technology, including Knowix digitization, deliver scalable, reliable synthetic rope termination solutions that drive overall system performance and improvements.
Contact Information
- Address
- 25 Garrett Drive, Havana, Florida 32333 227
- Phone
- 850-539-7720
- info@applied-fiber.com
- Website
- https://www.applied-fiber.com/