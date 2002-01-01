Company Profile

Applied Market Information Ltd

Applied Market Information Ltd logo
Applied Market Information Ltd was formed in 1986 and has offices in Bristol, England, and Reading, Pennsylvania, USA. Fully independent and privately-owned, the company has continued to grow, even through tough economic times, with the addition of new businesses, products and services.
AMI is a leading provider of information, market intelligence and conferences for the global plastics industry. Our business is underpinned by our talented staff and our unique databases.

Contact Information

Address
45-47 Stokes Croft, Bristol, Bristol BS1 3QP 226
Phone
01179 249442

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