Company Profile
Applied Market Information Ltd
Applied Market Information Ltd was formed in 1986 and has offices in Bristol, England, and Reading, Pennsylvania, USA. Fully independent and privately-owned, the company has continued to grow, even through tough economic times, with the addition of new businesses, products and services.
AMI is a leading provider of information, market intelligence and conferences for the global plastics industry. Our business is underpinned by our talented staff and our unique databases.
AMI is a leading provider of information, market intelligence and conferences for the global plastics industry. Our business is underpinned by our talented staff and our unique databases.
Contact Information
- Address
- 45-47 Stokes Croft, Bristol, Bristol BS1 3QP 226
- Phone
- 01179 249442
- info@amiplastics.com