Apricus Australia

Apricus is Australia's leading evacuated tube solar hot water supplier. Installing solar hot water will not only save you money, but also reduce your household's impact on the environment.



At Apricus, we pride ourselves on providing:

• The highest quality solar hot water systems

• Leading industry warranties

• Exceptional after sales service

• All at competitive pricing



See how the Apricus solar collector works at www.apricus.com.au, or contact us for more information.