Company Profile

APV Engineered Coatings

APV Engineered Coatings logo
Founded in Akron, Ohio in 1878, APV Engineered Coatings manufactures innovative,custom engineered products that are sold worldwide to a wide variety of industries. APV eCoolRoof is a cool roof coating system offered by APV for the roof retrofit market to reduce energy usage in a building as much as 63%.

Contact Information

Address
1390 Firestone Parkway, Akron, Ohio 44301 227
Phone
330-773-8911

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