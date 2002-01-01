Company Profile
APV Engineered Coatings
Founded in Akron, Ohio in 1878, APV Engineered Coatings manufactures innovative,custom engineered products that are sold worldwide to a wide variety of industries. APV eCoolRoof is a cool roof coating system offered by APV for the roof retrofit market to reduce energy usage in a building as much as 63%.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1390 Firestone Parkway, Akron, Ohio 44301 227
- Phone
- 330-773-8911
- sales@apvcoatings.com
- Website
- http://www.ecoolroof.com