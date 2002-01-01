Company Profile

AQUA SOLAR AMERICA

AQUA SOLAR AMERICA logo
AQUA SOLAR AMERICA

Our Solar Manufacturing Company marketing plan concept is to dominate the American solar thermal industry, with low cost / high quality evacuated
thermal heat pipes for everything requiring heated
fluids such as water for food processing, including
HVAC thermal air conditioning chiller systems.

James Robert Seidel ,is the company CEO since 1979

Designer of several awards in the field of thermal
and photovoltaic energy.

Contact Information

Address
Postal Box 340938, Sacramento, California 95834 227
Phone
4157978970

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