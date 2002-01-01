Company Profile
AQUA SOLAR AMERICA
AQUA SOLAR AMERICA
Our Solar Manufacturing Company marketing plan concept is to dominate the American solar thermal industry, with low cost / high quality evacuated
thermal heat pipes for everything requiring heated
fluids such as water for food processing, including
HVAC thermal air conditioning chiller systems.
James Robert Seidel ,is the company CEO since 1979
Designer of several awards in the field of thermal
and photovoltaic energy.
Our Solar Manufacturing Company marketing plan concept is to dominate the American solar thermal industry, with low cost / high quality evacuated
thermal heat pipes for everything requiring heated
fluids such as water for food processing, including
HVAC thermal air conditioning chiller systems.
James Robert Seidel ,is the company CEO since 1979
Designer of several awards in the field of thermal
and photovoltaic energy.
Contact Information
- Address
- Postal Box 340938, Sacramento, California 95834 227
- Phone
- 4157978970
- Website
- http://www.aquasolaramerica.com