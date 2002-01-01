AquaGreen Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Manufacturers of U.S. & Canadian patented Solar & Wind , 110 / 220 volt powered portable greenhouse to grow fodder, broccoli sprouts, bean sprouts (commercial production and emergency food/crop supply), herbs, medicinal plants, leafy vegetables, mushrooms, seedlings for commercial crops and reforestation, Turnkey projects for meat production, dairy and other commercial crops, Grower support, after sales service, Research & Developments