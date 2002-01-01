Company Profile
Aquamarine Power
Aquamarine Power is a wave energy company, with head offices in Edinburgh and further operations in Ireland and Northern Ireland. The company is currently developing its flagship technology, an innovative hydro-electric wave power converter, known as Oyster.
Aquamarine Power's goal is to develop commercial Oyster wave farms around the world.
Installation of the first full-scale demonstrator Oyster is currently underway at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) on Orkney. Grid-connection and Oyster sea-trials are planned for autumn 2009.
Aquamarine Power's goal is to develop commercial Oyster wave farms around the world.
Installation of the first full-scale demonstrator Oyster is currently underway at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) on Orkney. Grid-connection and Oyster sea-trials are planned for autumn 2009.
Contact Information
- Address
- 9 - 10 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, Midlothian EH2 2AF 226
- Phone
- +44 131 718 6011
- info@aquamarinepower.com
- Website
- http://www.aquamarinepower.com