Aquamarine Power is a wave energy company, with head offices in Edinburgh and further operations in Ireland and Northern Ireland. The company is currently developing its flagship technology, an innovative hydro-electric wave power converter, known as Oyster.



Aquamarine Power's goal is to develop commercial Oyster wave farms around the world.



Installation of the first full-scale demonstrator Oyster is currently underway at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) on Orkney. Grid-connection and Oyster sea-trials are planned for autumn 2009.