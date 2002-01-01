AquaSolarpump@gmail.com

Since our establishment in 2010, Aqua has remained committed to the vision of "Sunlight Drives, Water Nourishes the World." We specialize in providing innovative, efficient, and sustainable solar water pump solutions worldwide.



With over 20 years of industry experience, Aqua has become a global leader in solar water pumps. Our products reach over 70 countries and regions, with an annual production of more than 600,000 high-quality pumps. Through reliable products and exceptional service, we hav