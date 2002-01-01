Company Profile
ARA
Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is an international research and engineering company recognized for providing technically excellent solutions to complex and challenging problems in the physical sciences. We have a patented process that produces next generation drop-in alternative fuels from non-edible crop oils. Popular Science recognized our historic October 29th ReadiJet 100% biofuels jet flight as one of 2012's 25 most important scientific events in their Jan 2013 edition.
Contact Information
- Address
- 430 W. 5th Street, Suite 700, Panama City, FL 32401 227
- Phone
- 850-914-3188
- akinsaul@ara.com
- Website
- http://www.ara.com