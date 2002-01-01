Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is an international research and engineering company recognized for providing technically excellent solutions to complex and challenging problems in the physical sciences. We have a patented process that produces next generation drop-in alternative fuels from non-edible crop oils. Popular Science recognized our historic October 29th ReadiJet 100% biofuels jet flight as one of 2012's 25 most important scientific events in their Jan 2013 edition.