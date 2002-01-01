Company Profile
Arbox Renewable Energy
Arbox is an innovative, clean-tech company that develops new technologies to solve problems in the renewable energy sector. We build cutting-edge software that allows our customers to make smart decisions, improve plant performance and operate faster.
Our first solution, the Arbox Hap® platform is a software solution designed to help all stakeholders involved with renewable energy facilities reduce their soft costs.
Our first solution, the Arbox Hap® platform is a software solution designed to help all stakeholders involved with renewable energy facilities reduce their soft costs.
Contact Information
- Address
- 380-440 W. Hastings St., Vancouver, BC V6B-1L1 39
- Phone
- 888-221-5644
- info@arbox.com
- Website
- http://www.arbox.com/