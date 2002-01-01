Ardexa Pty Ltd

Ardexa is a global software company that has revolutionized the way data capture, management and control is achieved in solar, wind, hydro and energy storage. Renewable energy organizations can improve how data is securely captured and shared. Ardexa helps you avoid vendor lock-in, promotes open architecture and captures data from a wide range of equipment and protocols to bring your data to the cloud. Real-time connections to your operations results in timely alerts, controls and analysis.