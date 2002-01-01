Company Profile
Arena International
Each year, over 10,000 business executives from Fortune 1000 companies attend over 80 Arena International events worldwide, addressed by over 1,700 industry leaders delivering leading-edge content and discussion. We identify the pioneering case studies, innovative solutions and up-to-the-minute discussion topics that comprise programmes of wholly unbiased integrity.
Contact Information
- Address
- John Carpenter House, John Carpenter Street, London, City of London EC4Y 0AN 226
- Phone
- 020 7936 6400