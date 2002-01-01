Company Profile
AREVA Solar
AREVA Solar designs, manufactures and installs solar steam generators for the global power generation and industrial steam needs of its customers in a dependable, market-competitive and environmentally responsible manner. AREVA's Compact Linear Fresnel Reflector solar steam generators produce steam directly from the sun. Each system is designed to seamlessly integrate with new and existing solar, solar/fossil-fired hybrid and conventional power plants, also diverse range of industrial processes.
Contact Information
- Address
- 303 Ravendale Drive, Mountain View, California 94043 227
- Phone
- 650.424.9300
- media@ausra.com
- Website
- http://www.ausra.com