Company Profile
Ark-La-Tex Solar Power
Ark-La-Tex Solar Power in Texarkana, makes it easy for you to purchase a solar powered electric generation system for your home or business. We offer a complete turnkey system design, installation and continue our service with after the sale system support. 866-615-0615
We support IBEW Local 301!
We support IBEW Local 301!
Contact Information
- Address
- Rt 17 Box 263, Texarkana, TX 75501 227
- Phone
- 866-615-0615
- altsolarpower@aol.com
- Website
- http://www.altsolar.com